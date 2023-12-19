How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

It’s party season which also means synthetic, sparkly dress season. Many of us understand how problematic the fashion industry is for sustainability but it's not always easy to avoid fast fashion, especially at this time of the year.

In this episode of You Ask The Questions, Bel Jacobs, a former style editor, who reassessed her relationship with fashion after the collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013, is here to offer her sustainable fashion tips this Christmas.

