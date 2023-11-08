Nicholas Thornton is a 28-year-old person with learning disabilities and autism, who for the last 10 years has been in-and-out of institutions unable to accommodate his needs.

The Independent's Rebecca Thomas has spoken with Nicholas and his family about the inadequate care he has received, revealing how thousands of patients have been institutionalised and forced into inappropriate care, despite promises from the government.

Read Rebecca Thomas' full report here and watch On The Ground on Independent TV, across desktop, mobile and connected TV.