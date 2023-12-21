Actor and musician Damian Lewis sings 'Down On The Bowery' for Music Box

Watch actor and musicianDamian Lewis‘s lively rendition of his single "Down On The Bowery", the second track from his exclusive session for Music Box.

The Golden Globe-winning star of Band of Brothers, Homeland and Billions made his music debut this year. He spoke with The Independent's editor-in-chief, Geordie Greig, about the differences between the acting stage and the music stage, as well as performing “Wanna Grow Old In Paris”.

