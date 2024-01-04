Scottish troubadour Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

Ahead of the release of his debut album, Scottish singer Dylan John Thomas performs his song "Wake Up Ma" on Music Box.

The singer-songwriter's self-titled debut album is being released in January, having built a following over the course of 2023 with singles such as "Jenna" and "Yesterday Is Gone". Watch his other Music Box session, as well as catching him on tour in 2024, details can be found on his website.

Watch a new artist on Music Box every week, with tracks released on Mondays and Wednesdays, via desktop, mobile or connected TV.