Watch as two dust devils roll down the Route 66 highway in Arizona, whipping up dirt and tumbleweeds.

Footage shot north of Kingman shows the dust devils spinning along an agricultural field, with a group of storm chasers documenting the weather phenomenon.

They were blasted by dust and debris as one of the two devils spun away.

Warm and breezy conditions on Friday 12 April, along with asphalt and dirt, helped the dust devils to form alongside one of the most famous roads in the United States.