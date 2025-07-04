Trump warns Putin ‘not looking to stop’ war with Ukraine

Donald Trump has warned that Vladimir Putin is “not looking to stop” the war with Ukraine following a “disappointing” phone call between the Russian and American leaders.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (3 July), the US president revealed that a conversation with Putin earlier in the day resulted in no progress to end the fighting.

“I’m disappointed with the conversation I had today with president Putin, I don’t think he’s there. I don’t think he’s looking to stop,” he said.

Mr Trump added that the conflict is “Biden’s war”, claiming that it “wouldn’t have happened if I was president”.

Hours after the call finished, Russia launched an onslaught of drones and missiles at Kyiv, injuring 23 people.