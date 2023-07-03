What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Rivers, lakes and seas are vital for sustaining life on earth. However, there is growing concern about their health, due in no small part to the use of storm overflows. These act like pressure release valves and divert excess wastewater to outfalls during heavy rain to stop it flooding into our streets and homes.

But how exactly do storm overflows work? And how do we limit their use? In this Decomplicated special, the Independent has teamed up with Wessex Water to try and unravel this complex issue and what the future of water management might look like.