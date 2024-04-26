A former Post Office executive was condemned for using “word soup” jargon by a frustrated barrister during the Horizon IT inquiry on Friday 26 April.

On her second day of giving evidence, Angela van den Bogerd was asked about the cases of several individual subpostmasters and their branches.

Her response, when questioned on the specifics of settlement negotiations with Martin Griffiths, drew a frustrated outburst from Jason Beer KC, lead counsel to the inquiry.

“What does that mean? That’s just word soup,” he said, repeating part of Ms van den Bogerd’s answer back to her.