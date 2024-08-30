Kamala Harris’s six-word response to Donald Trump’s racist attacks

Kamala Harris issued a six-word response to Donald Trump’s racist attacks during her first in-depth interview since accepting the Democratic nomination.

During the CNN interview on Thursday (29 August), Vice President Harris was asked to respond to former President Donald Trump's comments at the National Association of Black Journalists convention where he appeared to question her race.

Trump said at the time: “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

When asked about the comments, Harris responded: “Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please.”