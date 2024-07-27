Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

We're exploring the wilds and diversity of the islands of the Atlantic Ocean in this episode of Travel Smart.

Whether it's Iceland's geological activity of gushing geysers and lava flows or the cultural delights of Lanzarote, the Atlantic islands have a wide array of things to do and see. Annabel Grossman and Simon Calder take hop along the islands to give you some travel inspiration.

