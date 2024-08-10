In the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, ﻿The Independent’s Kate Gill looked into what it takes to train like a Team GB athlete ahead of competing on the world stage.

IndependentTV’s How To Train Like A Olympian is a series focused on the individual fundamentals Olympians have to focus on within their training.

Olympic finalist Erin McNeice, 20, and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Shauna Coxsey, 31, explore the importance of strength in their sport.

Coxsey said: "Climbing is a full-body sport, you are literally holding on with the tips of your fingers and the tips of your toes. We use every muscle in our body, including our brain.”

“Strength plays a really important role. There is this misconception that climbing is all about upper body strength, it is not, it is as much about lower body, really strong legs and core strength as well.”

