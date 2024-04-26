On 17 April, pro-Palestinian Columbia students began an encampment on campus to demand the university divest from Israel.

More than 100 people were arrested.

Since then, a wave of student activism has swept the nation in solidarity with Gaza.

The Independent’s Richard Hall spoke with Columbia University students about the gravity of this movement and why it matters to them.

“The people of Palestine are who we are doing this for,” one student said. “They’re the people who sparked this awakening, who sparked this mobilisation of this student body.”