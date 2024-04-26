First cargo ships pass through Baltimore bridge after collapse

The first cargo ship passed through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore after being stuck in the harbour since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago.

A bulk carrier, headed for Canada, passed through the new 35ft channel on Thursday morning (25 April).

Two more commercial ships followed later in the day, including a vehicle carrier headed to Panama.

Five stranded vessels are expected to pass through the temporary channel.

A container ship, named the Dali, struck the bridge last month, causing it to collapse.

The port’s main channel is set to reopen next month after the Dali has been moved.