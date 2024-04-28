Stacey Solomon reveals painful injury as she asks fans for advice

Stacey Solomon is reaching out to fans for advice, after showing off a huge burn on her stomach that she got while baking bread.

The ‘Sort Your Life Out’ host revealed she’d pulled the tray too far out of the oven, and been left with a nasty mark on her body.

“It’s right on the blooming crease of my tummy as well!”, she joked, asking followers what could be done to reduce the stinging.

However, it’s nothing too serious as she was able to quickly apply ointment and dress it - and is now hoping for no scar.