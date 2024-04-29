John Swinney ‘considering’ standing for SNP leader after Humza Yousaf resignation

John Swinney has said that he is giving “very active consideration” to being SNP leader after Humza Yousaf announced his resignation on Monday, 29 April.

The first minister’s statement came after days of political turmoil following his decision to end the Scottish government’s powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens last week.

Mr Yousaf quit his position in an emotional speech to avoid being ousted by his opposition in a vote of no confidence.

Former deputy first minister Mr Swinney said his decision would be based on doing “the right thing by his family and his party.”