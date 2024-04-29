Yousaf ‘tore up trust’ says Scottish Greens co-leader as she encourages resignation

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has welcomed calls for Humza Yousaf to resign, describing how he tore up a relationship “based on trust and mutual respect” in ending the powersharing deal last week.

The first minister is reportedly considering stepping down, sources close to Mr Yousaf cited by the BBC and The Times have indicated.

Speaking on Monday, 29 April, the MSP for the Lothian region said: “I think [resigning is] the right thing for him to do.

“We’d worked together really well... in a relationship based on trust and mutual respect and to tear that up suddenly was, was a poor decision.”