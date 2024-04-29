Watch: Humza Yousaf fights back tears as he resigns as Scottish first minister

Humza Yousaf fought back tears as he announced his resignation as Scottish first minister on Monday (29 April).

Mr Yousaf announced he was stepping down during a press conference at Bute house in Edinburgh, just days before a vote on his leadership was expected.

The 39-year-old said: “After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead I have concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.”

Mr Yousef then became emotional when speaking about his family, saying: “It takes its toll on your physical and mental health; your family suffers alongside you.”