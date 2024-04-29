Humza Yousaf resigns: Scottish people ‘being fundamentally let down’, says Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the Scottish people are “being fundamentally let down” as he called for a general election to end the “chaos”.

Humza Yousaf quit as Scottish first minister on Monday (29 April) in an emotional speech to avoid being ousted by his opposition in a no confidence vote.

Mr Yousaf announced he was stepping down during an address at Bute House, Edinburgh, at midday today, just days before a vote on his leadership was expected.

Speaking to Sky News today, Sir Keir said: “It’s absolute chaos from the Scottish Parliament and SNP.”