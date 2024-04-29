Arteta warns Arsenal not to get carried away after 3-2 win at Tottenham

Mikel Arteta warned his Arsenal players not to get carried away after their frantic 3-2 derby win at Tottenham on Sunday, 28 April.

The Gunners' boss said he believes his side are better equipped to win the title this time around after they raced into a three-goal first-half lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“The margins are so small. Don’t get carried away with yourself. We want to be better. There are margins for improvement. Go again against Bournemouth because it’s going to be really tough," the Spaniard reflected in a post-match press conference.