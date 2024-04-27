Manchester United players hug elderly fans in tunnel ahead of Burnley game

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United’s squad for their game against Burnley greeted elderly fans during their tunnel walkout, hugging them and shaking hands, as part of a special partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The club, along with Cadbury, meet for Reminiscence Sessions with elderly fans to help evoke memories and keep those cherished thoughts alive.

For today’s game (27 April), all Cadbury branding will be changed to the retro version in honour of the partnership, and fans got to meet the players - with one lady even securing a hug from Bruno Fernandes.