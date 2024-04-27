Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 27 April 2024 16:45
Manchester United players hug elderly fans in tunnel ahead of Burnley game

Manchester United’s squad for their game against Burnley greeted elderly fans during their tunnel walkout, hugging them and shaking hands, as part of a special partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The club, along with Cadbury, meet for Reminiscence Sessions with elderly fans to help evoke memories and keep those cherished thoughts alive.

For today’s game (27 April), all Cadbury branding will be changed to the retro version in honour of the partnership, and fans got to meet the players - with one lady even securing a hug from Bruno Fernandes.

