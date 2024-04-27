Police intervene as clip of man ‘biting’ boy’s ear at snooker championship goes viral

Police have stepped in after footage from the World Snooker Championship emerged of a spectator appearing to nibble on a boy’s ear.

Stephen Hendry was speaking during a break at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Thursday, when a man in the background leaned into a younger boy’s ear and spoke, before seemingly biting him.

The clip went viral online, and the tournament confirmed that it was “now a police matter”.

South Yorkshire Police responded in a statement: “We are aware of the footage and officers will be reviewing the content.”