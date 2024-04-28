American singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has shared videos of her 20-year-old guitar seemingly wrecked from a flight - just days before she sets off on tour with Kacey Musgraves.

Tagging Delta Airlines in a post on X, footage showed the Martin guitar with the wood snapped beyond repair, with the musician describing herself as “beyond devastated”.

“From my dorm room in college to stages with Harry Styles, this guitar has been with me through ALL OF IT”, she wrote.

While Delta appear to have reached out via their customer service team, Ms Diaz has not yet posted an update.