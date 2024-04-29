Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell sustained minor wounds in a shooting in Sanford, Florida, on Saturday night (27 April).

The NFL team announced in a statement that they have been in contact with the player, who “has been released from the hospital and is in good spirits”.

Dell, 24, was treated for his injuries before being released.

The incident happened in a nightclub in Sanford, with local media reporting the NFL star was caught in the crossfire of an altercation that did not involve him.

Dell was one of 10 people hurt in the incident and no one suffered serious injuries.

Police said a 16-year-old had been arrested and charged with attempted homicide.