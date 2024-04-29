Nicole Kidman admits AFI life achievement award is ‘a little overwhelming’

Nicole Kidman admitted it was a “little overwhelming” as she became the first Australian actor to be honoured with the American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award on Sunday, 28 April.

The Moulin Rouge star, 56, was presented with the award by Meryl Streep in Hollywood.

Thanking all the directors she has worked with in her acceptance speech, Kidman said: “It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women.”