I’m a Celebrity 2022: Can contestants quit and still get paid?
There are plenty of creepy crawlies in the jungle to scare the stars off
Matt Hancock, Boy George and Chris Moyles are among the famous faces entering the jungle for I’m a Celebrity this year... but how long will they last?
With many already speculating that Hancock will be voted to do most of the Bushtucker Trials, it begs the question: if the celebrities really can’t take it any more and they want to quit, then what happens?
Is it actually possible for celebrities to quit and still get paid?
It has been reported in the past that contestants must stay in the camp for at least 72 hours in order to receive full payment from ITV. But when Gemma Collins notoriously quit the show in 2017 after just three days of it being on air, she received a smaller fee than if she had stayed longer.
Following her exit from the show, the reality star said she was going to donate the £4,800 she made to Save the Children.
At the time, a spokesperson for Collins released a statement saying: “The show is three weeks long and Gemma was in Australia for five days, therefore she will receive a percentage based on that.”
It was widely reported that ITV had signed Collins up for the show for £100,000.
