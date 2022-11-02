Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nick Grimshaw has predicted that Matt Hancock is going to be eating a lot of animal genitalia on this year’s I’m a Celebrity.

It emerged yesterday (1 November) that the former health secretary is joining the ITV show as a bombshell contestant for the 2022 series, along with comedian Seann Walsh.

Hancock, who was stripped of the Tory whip for joining the show, will be appearing on I’m a Celebrity with a lineup of famous faces including radio DJ Chris Moyles and Culture Club singer Boy George.

As with every season, the celebrities will face Bushtucker Trials while they’re in the jungle – with many being challenged to eat the most grisly of foods to win treats for their campmates.

Reacting to pictures of Hancock arriving in Australia for the series, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw told Good Morning Britain today (2 November): “All I thought, when I saw him going in, was that the other people in the jungle will be so happy, because they’re not gonna have to do anything.

“They can just be in Australia for two weeks. They’ll be on holiday. He’s got to deliver.”

Talking about the rest of the lineup, he said: “I think Chris [Moyles] will be great in it because he’s a big character, a natural show-off and that’s what we want when we’re watching on the telly.

“Boy George is amazing, he’s really good at having a row, so I think he’ll be amazing, he’ll be a bit spicy.”

On whether he’s next, Grimshaw said: “I’ve missed the boat! It’s already on. I’d like it without the animals. The eating I could do.”

Matt Hancock (PA)

Earlier in the show, host Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after another guest called Hancock a “d***head”.

Many have criticised his decision to join the series, and families of those who died in the Covid pandemic have started a petition to have him removed from the lineup.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.