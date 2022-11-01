Covid families launch petition to remove Matt Hancock from I’m a Celebrity
‘Do the decent thing’: Campaigners urge ITV to ditch former health secretary
Families of those who died in the Covid pandemic have started a petition to have former health secretary Matt Hancock removed from the roster of contestants for TV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice appealed to ITV to drop the MP from its line-up, accusing him of a “shameless search for publicity” ahead of the publication of his book about the pandemic, due for release in December.
Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip after announcing his involvement in the programme and Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson made clear the prime minister’s disapproval, stating that he felt MPs should be working for their constituents.
