✕ Close Suella Braverman calls 'broken' immigration system an 'invasion on southern coast'

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to "get rid" of her after she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.

Ms Braverman yesterday defended at the House of Commons overcrowding at a Kent asylum facility and denied ignoring legal advice to procure more lodging amid warnings the temporary holding centre was dangerously overcrowded.

Responding to questions from shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, the home secretary suggested that the Labour party was not “serious” about stopping illegal migration.

She said: “We need to be straight with the public.

“The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control and too many people are interested in playing political parlour games, covering up the truth than solving the problem."

Ms Braverman added that her policies were designed to repel an "invasion" on the southern coast.

The home secretary in a letter to lawmakers apologised for a series of “errors of judgment” in which she used her personal email to send official government documents.

While Ms Braverman insisted there was no risk to national security, she was forced to admit she had sent official documents to her personal email address on six separate occasions.