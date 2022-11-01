Suella Braverman – live: Home secretary challenges critics to try to ‘get rid’ of her
Home secretary denies claims she ignored legal advice to procure more hotel accommodation for migrants
Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to "get rid" of her after she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.
Ms Braverman yesterday defended at the House of Commons overcrowding at a Kent asylum facility and denied ignoring legal advice to procure more lodging amid warnings the temporary holding centre was dangerously overcrowded.
Responding to questions from shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, the home secretary suggested that the Labour party was not “serious” about stopping illegal migration.
She said: “We need to be straight with the public.
“The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control and too many people are interested in playing political parlour games, covering up the truth than solving the problem."
Ms Braverman added that her policies were designed to repel an "invasion" on the southern coast.
The home secretary in a letter to lawmakers apologised for a series of “errors of judgment” in which she used her personal email to send official government documents.
While Ms Braverman insisted there was no risk to national security, she was forced to admit she had sent official documents to her personal email address on six separate occasions.
Suella Braverman challenges critics to oust her
Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to try to “get rid” of her after she rejected calls for resignation over the dire conditions of migrants at a processing centre.
She strongly denied claims she ignored legal advice and rejected calls by officials to procure more hotel accommodation for migrants amid mounting concern about the situation at Manston.
Ms Braverman said she will be visiting the facility “shortly” and will continue to “personally” oversee efforts to resolve the problems there.
Last week, the chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal told MPs the conditions he found at the centre left him “speechless”.
Concerns over Braverman’s migrant ‘invasion’ claim
Senior Tories have warned that home secretary Suella Braverman’s remarks on the migrant crisis could fuel support for far-right extremists.
Ms Braverman yesterday said that “illegal migration is out of control and too many people are interested in playing political parlour games, covering up the truth than solving the problem”.She added that she is serious about “stopping the invasion” on the southern coast.
Senior Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale said he fears that her inflammatory language could have dangerous implications.
“People need to use their language carefully because extremists latch on to those words,” Sir Roger told The Times.
A Tory lawmaker was quoted by the daily saying that Grant Shapps, who replaced Ms Braverman for less than a week, “did more in his brief tenure as home secretary than Suella has achieved in several weeks”
