Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Seann Walsh has opened up about the cheating scandal that torpedoed his comedy career during Thursday’s (10 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

In 2018, the comic was filmed kissing his Strictly Come Dancing coach Katya Jones while the pair were in pre-existing relationships.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver asked Walsh about the tabloid backlash to the scandal, asking the comedian: “Why did that crucify you? Why did that have such an impact?”

In response, Walsh said: “To be totally honest with you, my poor ex, my girlfriend at the time, posted a statement. My girlfriend [at the time] posted a statement and that was the end of me.”

Walsh was in a long-term relationship with actor Rebecca Humphries at the time and Jones was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones. They split up in 2019.

Describing his surreal public apology, which took place on The Jonathan Ross Show, Walsh continued: “I said sorry. I sat on Jonathan Ross’s TV show and apologised. I sat next to will.i.am and Samuel L Jackson and apologised.

“That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life.”

Reacting privately to Walsh’s story in the Bush Telegraph, Cleaver said: “He’s a lovely lad. He’s a sensitive soul, very sensitive soul. He’s been through the ringer the last three years. I think he’s really brave and I’m glad he’s here.”

Seann Walsh in ‘I’m a Celebrity’ uniform (ITV)

Meanwhile, Walsh told the camera: “That’s something in my life that I don’t want to go back to. Obviously I knew it would come up. They come up so naturally here. I just want to move on...

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.”

Presenters Ant and Dec wasted no time in mocking the comedian over the scandal in Wednesday’s (9 November) episode.

(James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

“And we all know what happened the last time Seann was paired up with someone on a reality show…” Ant said before Dec added: “Let’s hope he doesn’t get off with Matt Hancock!”

Elsewhere during the episode, campmate Babatunde Aleshe called out Hancock for “grabbing booty” when the politician said he “fell in love” with Gina Colangelo.

Viewers had no choice but to applaud the politican on retrieving all 11 stars in his second Bushtucker trial of the series.

Follow along here for live I’m a Celebrity updates.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.