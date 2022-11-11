Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rebecca Humphries, Seann Walsh’s ex, recently shared ‘toxic’ details of Strictly cheating scandal

Humphries spoke about being ‘gaslit’ by the star on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 11 November 2022 20:49
Comments
Seann Walsh defends himself on 'It Takes Two' saying he's 'not the person he is being portrayed as'

A video of Rebecca Humphries discussing her ex Seann Walsh’s “toxic” behaviour has resurfaced.

In September, Humphries appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to discuss the scandal that saw Walsh cheat on her with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Kaya Jones.

Humphries discovered Walsh, who is currently a contestant on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, was being unloyal after the tabloids took photos of him kissing Jones.

The actor, who appears in Amazon series Ten Percent, told Pinkett Smith that she had felt something was wrong before the photos were leaked, and raised her concerns with Walsh. She says that, in response, he called her a “psychopath”.

“He comes through the door and I go, ‘I feel as though there’s something happening here’,” she said, adding: “I remember it so clearly: he stands in the doorway and I’m on the bed crying, and he says, ‘I just feel like if you saw the two of us together you would see we’re just friends, and you’d be able to see what a psychopath you are’.”

Recommended

However, five days later, Walsh told Humphries told about the photos.

“I am telling you I will never ever forget the moment,” she continued. “I describe it as like a photocopier, this white light just tarted here and went all the way though my body. My face just lit up because I was right, and if I was right about that, what else have I been right about?”

At the time, Walsh apologised to the public, but Humphries said of his statement: “There’s no mention of me. There’s no apology to me. I hadn’t been apologised to at all.”

Rebecca Humphries appeared on ‘Red Table Talk’ to discuss ex Seann Walsh

(Facebook)

Humphries also claimed that Walsh had cheated on her five years before, but that she forgave him after he called it a “one-off drunken mistake”, which is the wording he used in his Strictly statement.

“I enabled it,” Humphries said, adding: “The last time I chose to believe it.”

The actor said that their five-and-a-half year relationship “had moments of pure romance and sensitivity and tenderness and intimacy”, but said “there was a cycle that, on occasion, took a darker turn”.

Jada Pinkett Smith listened on as Rebecca Humphries shared ‘toxic’ details about Seann Walsh

(Facebook)

“There were arguments, and real moments of epxlosivesness, but then that would be papered over with that tenderness and intimacy that would come back in,” she told Smith.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

In Thursday’s I’m a Celebrity (10 November), Walsh reflected on the scandal, and referred to Humphries as “my poor ex”.

He told his campmates: “My girlfriend at the time, posted a statement, and that was the end of me.”

Walsh told viewers: “I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.’

Seann Walsh is a contestant on ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’

(Getty Images)

In May 2021, Walsh spoke about the controversy, revealing that, from the moment the kiss became public knowledge, his life “changed forever” and that it left him having panic attacks.

He said that his actions “destroyed” his career and “what life could have been”.

Recommended

Humphries recently released a book about the effects of toxic relationships, titled Why Did You Stay?: A Memoir About Self-worth.

Since Walsh’s arrival on the ITV reality series, Humphries is being supported, with many expressing how difficult it must be to know he’s on the show.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in