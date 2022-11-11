Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video of Rebecca Humphries discussing her ex Seann Walsh’s “toxic” behaviour has resurfaced.

In September, Humphries appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to discuss the scandal that saw Walsh cheat on her with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Kaya Jones.

Humphries discovered Walsh, who is currently a contestant on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, was being unloyal after the tabloids took photos of him kissing Jones.

The actor, who appears in Amazon series Ten Percent, told Pinkett Smith that she had felt something was wrong before the photos were leaked, and raised her concerns with Walsh. She says that, in response, he called her a “psychopath”.

“He comes through the door and I go, ‘I feel as though there’s something happening here’,” she said, adding: “I remember it so clearly: he stands in the doorway and I’m on the bed crying, and he says, ‘I just feel like if you saw the two of us together you would see we’re just friends, and you’d be able to see what a psychopath you are’.”

However, five days later, Walsh told Humphries told about the photos.

“I am telling you I will never ever forget the moment,” she continued. “I describe it as like a photocopier, this white light just tarted here and went all the way though my body. My face just lit up because I was right, and if I was right about that, what else have I been right about?”

At the time, Walsh apologised to the public, but Humphries said of his statement: “There’s no mention of me. There’s no apology to me. I hadn’t been apologised to at all.”

Rebecca Humphries appeared on ‘Red Table Talk’ to discuss ex Seann Walsh (Facebook)

Humphries also claimed that Walsh had cheated on her five years before, but that she forgave him after he called it a “one-off drunken mistake”, which is the wording he used in his Strictly statement.

“I enabled it,” Humphries said, adding: “The last time I chose to believe it.”

The actor said that their five-and-a-half year relationship “had moments of pure romance and sensitivity and tenderness and intimacy”, but said “there was a cycle that, on occasion, took a darker turn”.

Jada Pinkett Smith listened on as Rebecca Humphries shared ‘toxic’ details about Seann Walsh (Facebook)

“There were arguments, and real moments of epxlosivesness, but then that would be papered over with that tenderness and intimacy that would come back in,” she told Smith.

In Thursday’s I’m a Celebrity (10 November), Walsh reflected on the scandal, and referred to Humphries as “my poor ex”.

He told his campmates: “My girlfriend at the time, posted a statement, and that was the end of me.”

Walsh told viewers: “I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.’

Seann Walsh is a contestant on ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ (Getty Images)

In May 2021, Walsh spoke about the controversy, revealing that, from the moment the kiss became public knowledge, his life “changed forever” and that it left him having panic attacks.

He said that his actions “destroyed” his career and “what life could have been”.

Humphries recently released a book about the effects of toxic relationships, titled Why Did You Stay?: A Memoir About Self-worth.

Since Walsh’s arrival on the ITV reality series, Humphries is being supported, with many expressing how difficult it must be to know he’s on the show.