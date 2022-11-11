Jump to content

Liveupdated1668164628

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Seann Walsh addresses Strictly scandal as Matt Hancock settles into jungle life

The former health secretary is in the jungle – and not everyone is happy about it

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell
Friday 11 November 2022 11:03
Comments
Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and, as expected, the public keep voting for him to do all the gruesome trials.

His arrival to the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Hosts Ant and Dec also wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.

Early frontrunner Olivia Atwood was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

Recommended

Tensions in the camp have already risen after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.

And Seann Walsh opened up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver.

Read live updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1668164628

My colleague Jessie Thompson has imagined what it would be like if Hancock won I’m a Celebrity and became an influencer.

Enjoy...

What will happen if Matt Hancock actually wins I’m a Celeb?

Jessie Thompson has devised a step-by-step plan for the widely mocked MP if he wins this season of ‘I’m a Celebrity’, from bagging an ASOS deal with help from Ekin-Su’s agent, to chatting with Rita Ora on his own podcast

Ellie Harrison11 November 2022 11:03
1668162632

Matt Hancock is bringing in the numbers

According to the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB), 7.59 million people tuned in to watch Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh arrive in the jungle on Wednesday 9 November, while the season five premiere of The Crown on Netflix was watched by 1.11 million

Ellie Harrison11 November 2022 10:30
1668160867

Is Matt Hancock’s plan working?

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly has revealed the results of a poll on whether people believe Hancock is successfully rehabilitating his image by being on I’m a Celebrity.

Some 42.8 per cent of the respondents said yes, with the remaining 57.2 per cent answering no.

Read more here...

Is I’m a Celeb helping or harming Matt Hancock’s reputation? Lorraine asks viewers

Fans responded to the Twitter poll to give their opinion on the matter

Ellie Harrison11 November 2022 10:01
1668119699

And it’s over!

That’s that, folks. Episode five of I’m a Celeb is done and dusted! Check back here for all updates as and when they come in... Good night!

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 22:34
1668119197

Does Matt Hancock know the lyrics to ‘Sweet Caroline’?

That episode ended on a joyous note with all the campmates singing along to “Sweet Caroline”.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice, though, that Hancock didn’t appear to know the lyrics to the popular song.

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 22:26
1668118938

Seann Walsh speaks out on his cheating scandal

It seems a lot of people are clearing the air this episode, not least Seann Walsh who addressed his 2018 cheating scandal.

Seann Walsh says ex’s statement on cheating scandal was ‘the end of me’

Comic was filmed kissing his married ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ coach Katya Jones in 2018

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 22:22
1668118632

I’m a Celebrity fans regretfully applaud Matt Hancock for ‘smashing’ latest trial

Viewers had to hand it to him, Matt Hancock did well on that challenge...

I’m a Celebrity fans regretfully applaud Matt Hancock for ‘smashing’ latest trial

Former health secretary successfully concquered Tentacles of Terror

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 22:17
1668118475

Grub's up!

It’s official: Boy George and Matt Hancock will be doing the first eating challenge of the series.

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 22:14
1668118342

Sweeeet Caroline

For her luxury item, Jill Scott asked for three plays of “Sweet Caroline”, which, of course, led to a sing-along instantly.

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 22:12
1668118168

Christmas has come early – luxury items for everyone!

Matt Hancock is playing at Santa, handing out luxury items to the campmates.

Scarlett received a compilation of drawings from her nephews and nieces, while Boy George has got a customised polka dot shirt for the jungle. “I like to stand out from the crowd,” said the singer.

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 22:09

