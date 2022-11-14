I’m a Celebrity: Mike Tindall shares Princess Anne’s brilliant reaction to him s***-dropping and ripping his trousers
Former Rugby player was wearing ‘nibble my nuts’ boxers at the time
On the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity, Mike Tindall told his campmates about the time he s***-dropped in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.
Speaking to comedian Seann Walsh during Monday night’s episode (14 November), former England rugby player Tindall – who is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne – explained that the gaffe happened at Zara’s 30th birthday party, which was Seventies-themed.
“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a s***-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” he said.
“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.
“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”
Later, in the Bush Telegraph, Walsh called Tindall an “absolute legend”.
Earlier this week, the I’m a Celebrity campmates failed to guess Zara Tindall’s place in line to the throne – meaning they missed out on a treat meal of nacho chips and guacamole.
Read the latest I’m a Celebrity updates here and find out who the bookies think is most likely to win this series here.
