I’m a Celebrity: Mike Tindall shares Princess Anne’s brilliant reaction to him s***-dropping and ripping his trousers

Former Rugby player was wearing ‘nibble my nuts’ boxers at the time

Ellie Harrison
Monday 14 November 2022 21:44
Comments
Mike Tindall stuns other contestants rapping on I'm A Celebrity

On the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity, Mike Tindall told his campmates about the time he s***-dropped in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

Speaking to comedian Seann Walsh during Monday night’s episode (14 November), former England rugby player Tindall – who is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne – explained that the gaffe happened at Zara’s 30th birthday party, which was Seventies-themed.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a s***-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” he said.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Recommended

Later, in the Bush Telegraph, Walsh called Tindall an “absolute legend”.

Earlier this week, the I’m a Celebrity campmates failed to guess Zara Tindall’s place in line to the throne – meaning they missed out on a treat meal of nacho chips and guacamole.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend Ascot 2022

(Getty)

Read the latest I’m a Celebrity updates here and find out who the bookies think is most likely to win this series here.

