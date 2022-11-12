I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Matt Hancock to take on third Bushtucker Trial
The former health secretary has already eaten some very disgusting things
Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and, as expected, the public keep voting for him to do all the gruesome trials.
His arrival to the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.
Hosts Ant and Dec also wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.
The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.
Early frontrunner Olivia Atwood was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.
Tensions in the camp have already risen after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.
And Seann Walsh opened up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver.
Hancock meanwhile, confided in the campmates that he he is looking for “forgiveness” after his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his breaking of lockdown rules.
Read live updates on the latest jungle antics below...
So long Kiosk Keith
Ever wonder what happened to him?
Here’s what we know...
Where is Kiosk Keith? Why I’m a Celebrity staple was ‘fired’ after 15 years
Outback Shack employee left show in 2017 after 15 years
Morning! Here’s a look at one of the biggest talking points from last night...
I’m a Celeb stars support tearful Matt Hancock after he makes ‘forgiveness’ plea
‘We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one,’ MP said
That’s it for this evening – join us again for another episode (and another Matt Hancock Bushtucker Trial) tomorrow.
Matt Hancock and Owen Warner will be facing the next trial, which will be watched by all of their campmates.
Time to find out which two campmates are facing the next Bushtucker Trial.
Seann Walsh talking about Matt Hancock’s good interview technique. Has he... actually ever seen him be interviewed?
Chris Moyles isn’t buying it. “I think he’s not being real,” he says. “He’s trying to portray that he’s being honest and it’s eating away at me.”
An emotional Matt Hancock tells Charlene White that he’s looking for “forgiveness”.
Chris Moyles saying “we were liking you on the briefings”, telling him “you were articulate and human”.
Wait, wait wait... who’s “we’”?
Charlene White tells Matt Hancock how her aunt died and she was not able to see her, “so ‘sorry’ for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it”.
His reply: “Thats one of the reasons that I... regret it as much as I do.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies