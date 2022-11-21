Who has left I’m a Celebrity 2022 so far?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scarlette Douglas has become the second person to leave the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

The A Place in the Sun presenter left on Sunday 20 November, and she was very tearful on hearing that she had been eliminated.

Her departure came just after she had been instrumental in securing the letters from home for her fellow campmates.

Douglas’s letter from her mum had said: “G’day Scarlette, I am so proud of you doing your trial, while encouraging your jungle buddies, especially Baba [Aleshe]. Real teamwork. The kids are loving watching their Aunty Shar in the jungle and we are obviously all sooooo proud of you.”

The star said she wanted actor and comedian Babatunde Aleshe, who she became close with on the show, to win.

The TV personality’s elimination followed that of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday 18 November.

A third celebrity will leave the jungle on Monday 21 November.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.