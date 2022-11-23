Babatunde Aleshe becomes fifth contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity
Comedian was eliminated after 19 days in the jungle
Babatunde Aleshe has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the 2022 season of I’m a Celebrity.
Hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the comedian had recevied the fewest “votes to save” from the public and was then told to leave the jungle immediately.
The comic lasted 19 days in the jungle. Aleshe’s departure follows that of Culture Club singer Boy George, who left on Tuesday (22 November).
Fellow comedian Seann Walsh narrowly avoided elimination, as he was revealed to have been in the bottom two.
“I’m blessed. I needed my freedom,” Aleshe said to Ant and Dec as he left.
“Spending two and a bit weeks in there is hardcore.”
One of the biggest talking points from Aleshe’s time on the show was when he called out Matt Hancock over his Covid kissing scandal, saying: “You were grabbing booty bruv!”
The former health secretary responded: “Oh give over,” causing Aleshe to laugh and apologise.
Aleshe concluded the conversation by telling Hancock: “Look man, I don’t judge you bruv. I may take the piss out of you.”
Six celebrities remain in the camp ahead of the final on Sunday 27 November. Aleshe chose Hollyoaks star Owen Warner as the contestant he wants to win.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.
