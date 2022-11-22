I’m a Celeb: Boy George revealed as fourth contestant to be eliminated from show
Culture Club singer was eliminated after 18 days in the jungle
Boy George has become the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the 2022 season of I’m a Celebrity.
Hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the Culture Club star had revealed the fewest “votes to save” from the public and was then told to leave the jungle immediately.
The singer, born George Alan O’Dowd, lasted 18 days in the jungle. His departure follows that of Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver, who left on Monday (21 November).
Radio DJ Chris Moyles narrowly avoided elimination, as he was revealed to have been in the bottom two.
Boy George’s time on the programme was not without controversy; he was a vocal opposer of Matt Hancock joining the jungle, and most recently was criticised for eating a banana without the express permission of his fellow campmates.
He also briefly discussed his 2008 criminal conviction with former A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas.
In his post-elimination interview, the “Karma Chameleon” star touched on his feelings towards the former health secretary.
“Having Matt in here was difficult for a lot of reasons,” he admitted to Ant and Dec, before adding that he ultimately saw Hancock as “just a person” while in the camp.
“He is just a person. He mucked in and was really doing a lot to help everyone. Everyone was very kind and thoughtful, helping me eat the right things,” the vegan star said.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Finally, when asked who he’d be backing to win the competition, Boy George named Mike Tindall as his preferred winner, as “he’s done the most”.
Seven celebrities remain in the camp ahead of the final on Sunday 27 November.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies