Who has left I’m a Celebrity 2022 so far?

Three contestants have already been voted out the jungle

Nicole Vassell,Tom Murray
Tuesday 22 November 2022 12:37
Comments
Cockroach crawls into Jill Scott's ear on I'm a Celebrity

Sue Cleaver has become the third person to leave the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

The Coronation Street exited the show on Monday (21 November), following the eliminations of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday 18 November, and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas.

The actor sang the praises of her “jungle husband” Mike Tindall and expressed her desire for Lioness football star Jill Scott to win the competition during her exit interview with Ant and Dec.

During her time on the show, Cleaver told the extraordinary story of how she came to be reunited with her birth mother.

The 59-year-old said that on her first day of production at a play in Manchester, she was approached by a fellow actor who said: “Oh my god, she’s the absolute double of my wife when I met her.” The man then asked for her date of birth.

Cleaver said the man then asked where she was born, and when she replied “Barnet”, the man rung his wife and he said: “I’ve found her.”

Douglas, meanwhile, left on Sunday 20 November, and was visibly tearful on hearing that she had been eliminated.

Her departure came just after she had been instrumental in securing the letters from home for her fellow campmates.

Douglas’s letter from her mum had said: “G’day Scarlette, I am so proud of you doing your trial, while encouraging your jungle buddies, especially Baba [Aleshe]. Real teamwork. The kids are loving watching their Aunty Shar in the jungle and we are obviously all sooooo proud of you.”

The star said she wanted actor and comedian Babatunde Aleshe, who she became close with on the show, to win.

Read live updates on the series here.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

