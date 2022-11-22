Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity viewers have been left unimpressed after Boy George secretly ate an extra banana without consulting his fellow campmates.

During Tuesday’s (22 November) episode, viewers saw the immediate aftermath of Sue Cleaver’s departure, as seen live on Monday’s edition.

When the Coronation Street actor exited the camp, she left behind a banana.

After spotting the extra piece of fruit, Boy George decided to take it for himself to eat in private.

“I had a banana last night and then obviously Sue left this morning and there was an extra one, so I took it and I ate it and I hid the skin in my pocket so I wouldn’t get caught,” the Culture Club singer admitted to camera, before laughing.

Later, Jill Scott and Owen Warner noticed a discrepancy in the banana count and questioned Boy George.

“You had one last night and one this morning?” Scott asked the “Karma Chameleon” star.

When he confirmed, Warner added: “Without asking?”

Boy George then laughed and responded: “Says the man who has had more food than anyone in this camp.”

The Hollyoaks actor, who has been vocal about his struggles with hunger while in the jungle, replied by saying that he could have asked first.

Boy George on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV)

Though Boy George was satisfied with his choice, some viewers have taken against his actions and have deemed the action “selfish”.

“George [being] annoying and selfish again, who’s surprised,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

Another fan of the show added: “I would not like to live with George. So selfish and self-obsessed. Bet he’d pinch your food and never do the washing up. Then claim he deserves a medal!”

“Imagine Boy George‘s reaction if someone else ate two bananas,” offered another viewer.

Elsewhere, recently eliminated campmate Scarlette Douglas recalled her conversation with the singer about his 2008 conviction, saying that she genuinely “didn’t know” about his past.