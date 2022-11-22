I’m a Celebrity - live: Sue Cleaver becomes third contestant to be eliminated from the show
Actor followed Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas out the door at the end of Monday’s episode
The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has seen the first two stars eliminated from the show.
This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.
On Friday 18 November, White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.
Presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second star to be booted off, on Sunday 20 November.
Following her eviction from the camp, she took the oppurtunity to address the awkward exchange between herself and Boy George.
On Monday 21 November, actor Sue Cleaver became the third casualty of the season, appearing joyous as she was told she would be leaving the camp.
Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
Well now, that’s more or less us done for the evening. Keep scrolling down if you want to relive the episode as it happened, I suppose.
Read all about it...
I’m a Celeb: Sue Cleaver becomes third camp mate to be eliminated by public
‘Coronation Street’ star was not gutted to be leaving
“I’ve had the ride of my life.”
Hancock, meanwhile, escapes the scythe once more.
“The weasel prevails,” I suppose.
“She looks delighted to be out.”
She most certainly does...
It’s Sue!
