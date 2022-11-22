Jump to content

Liveupdated1669091335

I’m a Celebrity - live: Sue Cleaver becomes third contestant to be eliminated from the show

Actor followed Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas out the door at the end of Monday’s episode

Louis Chilton,Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 22 November 2022 04:28
Comments
Cockroach crawls into Jill Scott's ear on I'm a Celebrity

The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has seen the first two stars eliminated from the show.

This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.

On Friday 18 November, White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.

Presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second star to be booted off, on Sunday 20 November.

Following her eviction from the camp, she took the oppurtunity to address the awkward exchange between herself and Boy George.

On Monday 21 November, actor Sue Cleaver became the third casualty of the season, appearing joyous as she was told she would be leaving the camp.

Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1669084200

Who remembers the Kiosk Keith controversy?

Going back a few years...

Louis Chilton22 November 2022 02:30
1669080600

Jonathan Ross’s savage Matt Hancock put-down...

Jonathan Ross says he wouldn’t interview ‘horrible human being’ Matt Hancock

‘He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions,’ Ross said

Louis Chilton22 November 2022 01:30
1669077000

An updated list of everyone who’s left the camp so far...

Who has left I’m a Celebrity 2022 so far?

Newsreader and ‘Loose Women’ host Charlene White was the first to leave the jungle

Louis Chilton22 November 2022 00:30
1669073097

A few more posts to dribble in overnight...

First up, this recap of Jill Scott’s remarks.

I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott discusses ‘sad’ problem for gay male footballers

‘If you think about how much stick they get from the chants… it’s just not a safe environment’

Louis Chilton21 November 2022 23:24
1669071648

Well now, that’s more or less us done for the evening. Keep scrolling down if you want to relive the episode as it happened, I suppose.

Louis Chilton21 November 2022 23:00
1669070007

Read all about it...

I’m a Celeb: Sue Cleaver becomes third camp mate to be eliminated by public

‘Coronation Street’ star was not gutted to be leaving

Louis Chilton21 November 2022 22:33
1669069904

“I’ve had the ride of my life.”

A bit of background on Sue, now that she’s been sent packing:

Sue Cleaver: I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant in profile

Sue Cleaver: Who is the I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant and what is she famous for?

Louis Chilton21 November 2022 22:31
1669069623

Hancock, meanwhile, escapes the scythe once more.

“The weasel prevails,” I suppose.

Louis Chilton21 November 2022 22:27
1669069501

“She looks delighted to be out.”

She most certainly does...

Louis Chilton21 November 2022 22:25
1669069399

It’s Sue!

Louis Chilton21 November 2022 22:23

