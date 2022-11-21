I’m a Celebrity - live: Contestants face ‘Boiling Point’ bushtucker trial after Scarlette Douglas exits
Douglas’s elimination came after Charlene White left the jungle, and after letters from home were read out to tearful campmates
The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has seen the first two stars eliminated from the show.
This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.
On Friday 18 November, White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.
Presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second star to be booted off, on Sunday 20 November.
Following her eviction from the camp, she took the oppurtunity to address the awkward exchange between herself and Boy George.
Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
Here’s a little preview:
Tonight’s trial?
“Boiling Point: The Return.”
A clip of Matt Hancock getting serious in last night’s episode...
She will be missed...
Guessing the campmates are pretty happy about the current World Cup scoreline.
Seven hours left until tonight’s episode...
