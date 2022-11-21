Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonathan Ross has said that Matt Hancock is “not a celebrity” despite the fact that the politician is currently starring in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Ross also ruled out interviewing the former health secretary on his eponymous talk show.

“No, I wouldn’t [interview him]. He’s not a celebrity,” the host told Sunday People.

“He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions.”

Ross added of the MP for West Suffolk: “He was very bad when he was in office and he’s – remarkably – even worse now he’s out of it!”

However, Ross did admit to “enjoying” the series so far, saying he was “more impressed by the women than the men”.

Hancock has faced intense scrutiny from fellow politicians, and had the Tory whip suspended, for joining the reality show at a time when Parliament is sitting.

Meanwhile, TV watchdog Ofcom has received thousands of complaints from viewers over the MP’s appearance on the show.

His arrival on the show was met with mixed reactions from his celebrity campmates, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to leave his Suffolk constituents.

Hancock was also questioned by his campmates about breaching his own Covid social distancing guidance during the pandemic. He was caught on camera in his ministerial office, embracing his aide and now girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.