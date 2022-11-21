Jonathan Ross says he wouldn’t interview ‘horrible human being’ Matt Hancock after I’m a Celebrity
‘He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions,’ Ross said
Jonathan Ross has said that Matt Hancock is “not a celebrity” despite the fact that the politician is currently starring in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Ross also ruled out interviewing the former health secretary on his eponymous talk show.
“No, I wouldn’t [interview him]. He’s not a celebrity,” the host told Sunday People.
“He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions.”
Ross added of the MP for West Suffolk: “He was very bad when he was in office and he’s – remarkably – even worse now he’s out of it!”
However, Ross did admit to “enjoying” the series so far, saying he was “more impressed by the women than the men”.
Hancock has faced intense scrutiny from fellow politicians, and had the Tory whip suspended, for joining the reality show at a time when Parliament is sitting.
Meanwhile, TV watchdog Ofcom has received thousands of complaints from viewers over the MP’s appearance on the show.
His arrival on the show was met with mixed reactions from his celebrity campmates, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to leave his Suffolk constituents.
Hancock was also questioned by his campmates about breaching his own Covid social distancing guidance during the pandemic. He was caught on camera in his ministerial office, embracing his aide and now girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.
Follow along here for live I’m a Celebrity updates.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies