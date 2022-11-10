‘We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt’: Charlene White grills Matt Hancock over decision to go on I’m a Celeb
‘I’ve got a sense of adventure,’ Hancock told the ‘Loose Women’ star
The celebrities watched in disbelief on Wednesday (9 November) as former cabinet minister Matt Hancock entered the jungle.
The MP for West Suffolk was immediately asked by his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates why he’d decided to come on the show.
The first to take Hancock off for a one-on-one was Loose Women star Charlene White.
“So why did you do it?” she asked the politician, bluntly.
“Because there’s... honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that,” Hancock responded. “I’ve got a sense of adventure.”
White said she could imagine the reaction to him entering the reality show would not be positive back in the UK, “because Parliament is still sitting, we’re not in recess, you know”.
Hancock replied: “I genuinely think that because we’ve now got sort of stability that is…”
“We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt,” White interjected, to which Hancock said: “Rishi’s great, he’ll be fine.”
Follow along here for live I’m a Celebrity updates.
I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.
