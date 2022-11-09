✕ Close Olivia Attwood jumps out of helicopter on I'm a Celebrity

Angela Rayner condemned Matt Hancock’s participation in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in a heated debate on This Morning on Wednesday.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.

I’m a Celeb was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs: Down Under.

During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Mike Tindall and Jill Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled reactions to their first challenges.

However, early frontrunner Olivia Attwood has sadly dropped out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

The second episode, which aired on Monday (7 November), saw the show’s first Bushtucker trial, which was done by Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Attwood prior to her departure.

Controversy rocked the show in October upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series on Wednesday (9 November) alongside comedian Seann Walsh.