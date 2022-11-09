I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live updates: Angela Rayner condemns Matt Hancock in heated debate on This Morning
New series is back where it belongs
Angela Rayner condemned Matt Hancock’s participation in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in a heated debate on This Morning on Wednesday.
The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.
I’m a Celeb was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs: Down Under.
During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Mike Tindall and Jill Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled reactions to their first challenges.
However, early frontrunner Olivia Attwood has sadly dropped out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.
The second episode, which aired on Monday (7 November), saw the show’s first Bushtucker trial, which was done by Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Attwood prior to her departure.
Controversy rocked the show in October upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series on Wednesday (9 November) alongside comedian Seann Walsh.
Everything you need to know about Seann Walsh
Understandably, Matt Hancock is the name everyone is talking about heading into the jungle, but he won’t be entering alone.
He’ll be joined by stand-up comedian and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh.
You can find out everything you need to know about Walsh (yes, including “kissgate”) below.
Who is Seann Walsh? I’m a Celebrity 2022 and former Strictly contestant in profile
I’m a Celebrity 2022: Who is Seann Walsh? I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant in profile
Will Olivia Attwood still be paid for I’m a Celebrity 2022?
As Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh head into the jungle, you’d be forgiven for not remembering that the original lineup also included Olivia Attwood of Love Island season three.
On the advice of the show’s medical team, she had to leave the show after just 24 hours.
But will she still get paid for participating?
Will Olivia Attwood still be paid for I’m a Celebrity 2022?
There are plenty of creepy crawlies in the jungle to scare the stars off
Former EastEnders star makes early pitch for I’m a Celeb 2023
Actor Cheryl Fergison, who played Heather on EastEnders from 2007 to 2012, has made a bid to go into the jungle next year.
In response to a fan telling her that she’d be a great addition to the show, she tweeted on Wednesday: “Let’s hope @imacelebrity will take me in next year I think I would be a great contestant”, before listing her attributes, including a frog phobia and being a musical, swearing snorer.
Get to know Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner
Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has so far shown himself to be a viewer favourite for his budding friendship with Jill Scott and his unfiltered reactions to the creepy crawlies of the jungle.
Here’s all you need to know about the man behind Romeo Nightingale.
Who is I’m a Celebrity’s Owen Warner?
Here’s everything you need to know about the early favourite to win this year’s series
Matt Hancock squeals as he’s covered in maggots during I’m a Celebrity trial
Matt Hancock will be covered in maggots and worms for his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here debut.
A first teaser trailer for tonight’s episode was shown during This Morning, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.
Hancock will be taking part in his first Bushtucker trial, ominously called Beastly Burrows.
Read more:
Matt Hancock squeals as he’s covered in maggots during I’m a Celebrity trial
Teaser trailer shows the politician taking on his first Bushtucker trial
Angela Raynor condemns Matt Hancock in heated debate on This Morning
The full I’m A Celebrity line up
Here’s a full rundown on everyone on this year’s I’m a Celebrity – departed and soon-to-join contestants included:
All I’m a Celebrity contestants for 2022 including late arrivals
Who is on this year’s I’m a celeb?
Matt Hancock promises viewers will see him ‘warts and all’ in tonight’s episode
Matt Hancock says viewers will see him “warts and all” as he prepares to make his debut on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
“This experience will be an adventure,” he said.
“When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.
“People will see me warts and all, see the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias but I’m about to find out,” he added.
Read more:
Matt Hancock promises viewers will see him ‘warts and all’ on I’m a Celebrity
‘When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me,’ he said
Official I’m a Celebrity pictures of Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh released
Your first look at the new campmates in their jungle gear has arrived.
Behold: Seann Walsh...
...and Matt Hancock.
I’m a Celeb... bringing the nation together. Will Hancock manage to win new fans after his stint in the jungle?
We’ll all have to wait and see...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies