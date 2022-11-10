Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Boy George was left feeling conflicted after former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival in the jungle.

Hancock joined his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates for the first time during Wednesday’s (9 November) episode after arriving with comedian Seann Walsh.

There was an overall mixed reaction to Hancock’s arrival, who has faced criticism in the UK for joining the show while serving as an active Member of Parliament.

Boy George told presenter Scarlette Douglas: “You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die.

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

He continued: “It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in.”

Boy George in the first ‘I’m A Celeb’ trial (ITV)

Hancock served as health secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic and played a prominent role in the government’s response.

He resigned in June 2021 after a leaked video showed he had breached social distancing restrictions by kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his Whitehall office.

Boy George also spoke to the camera privately in the Bush Telegraph, saying through tears: “If I had lost my mum, I would go. And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of… everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do? I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Loose Women star Charlene White grilled Hancock over his decision to join the show.

Follow along here for live I’m a Celebrity updates.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.