I’m a Celebrity fans regretfully applaud Matt Hancock for ‘smashing’ latest trial

Matt Hancock’s successful completion of his second I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! trial has left fans regretfully baffled.

During Thursday’s (10 November) episode of the reality game series, the former health secretary took a deep dive into the Tentacles of Terror.

Follow along here for real-time updates from the episode, during which Babatundé Aleshe called out Matt Hancock for “grabbing booty” in a reference to the politician’s Covid scandal.

The trial required Hancock to hold his breath underwater as he stuck his hand into a cage of lobsters in order to collect 11 stars.

Following his victorious achievement in gathering all of the stars, fans shared their disappointment on Twitter.

“The whole nation fuming at Matt Hancock smashing the trials,” one wrote.

A second commented: “To be frank, Matt Hancock did pretty well getting 11 stars in that Bushtucker trial.”

“Me watching Matt Hancock actually do well in that Bushtucker trial,” a third responded, alongside an “Oh for f***’s sake” GIF.

Another called him “the dark horse” calling his accomplishment “bloody brilliant”.

“Well, that pissed off Ant and Dec,” someone noted, “well done.”

The controversial politician’s arrival at camp has been met with mixed reactions from fans and co-stars alike, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooled Hancock over his decision to join the show.

Elsewhere during the episode, campmate Babatunde Aleshe called out Hancock for “grabbing booty” when the politician said he “fell in love” with Gina Colangelo.

Hancock made his I’m a Celebrity debut on Wednesday (9 November), and hosts Ant and Dec wasted no time mocking him after he admitted he was an Ed Sheeran fan.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic.

Early frontrunner Olivia Atwood was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.