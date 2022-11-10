Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668115343

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Matt Hancock squirms as he faces snakes, eels and a crocodile in water challenge

The former health secretary has officially arrived in the jungle – and not everyone is happy about it

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell
Thursday 10 November 2022 21:22
Comments
Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has finally made his debut on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

His arrival to the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooled the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Hosts Ant and Dec also wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.

Early frontrunner Olivia Atwood was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

Earlier this week, it was Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Attwood (prior to her departure) who were tasked with completing the first Bushtucker trial. Viewers, however, were most impressed with Babatunde Aléshé who conquered his fear of heights in his trial the following day.

Recommended

Tensions in the camp have already risen after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.

On Wednesday (9 November), viewers finally got a look at this year’s most anticipated arrival, Hancock, who entered the jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

The politician completed his first Bushtucker trial, with viewers already voting for him again to do a second on tonight’s episode (10 November).

Read live updates as Hancock and Walsh settle into their new home below...

1668115311

Air hole or...?

There was a bit of playful miscommunication there as Ant and Dec joked about Hancock’s “air hole” during the challenge.

“What did you just call him?” said Ant, to which Dec replied: “I said, AIR hole.”

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 21:21
1668115231

And the jokes keep coming...

As Hancock faces crocodiles and eels in the underwater challenge, Ant and Dec joke that he has probably got experience handling snakes in Westminster.

“Let’s have a laugh afterwards,” replied Hancock.

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 21:20
1668114813

Of course, an ad break just as things get good...

Matt Hancock is about to do his second trial in 48 hours...

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 21:13
1668114654

Boy George does face yoga

Hrmm... that’s a new one.

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 21:10
1668114423

Matt Hancock talks conspiracies

The politician has firmly denied the conspiracy theory that suggested he and Bill Gates worked together to produce the Covid vaccine so that they could implant 5G chips in everyone... good to know.

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 21:07
1668114190

Here we go!

And we’re off – if the teaser is anything to go by, we’re in for a drama-filled episode.

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 21:03
1668112849

What happened to Kiosk Keith?

Matt Hancock might have finally arrived, but there’s one familiar face who is absent.

Why was Kiosk Keith fired from I’m a Celebrity?

Outback Shack employee left show in 2017 after 15 years

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 20:40
1668111621

What Matt Hancock’s constituents have to say about his first appearance in the jungle

The verdict is in – ranging from undecided to downright unimpressed...

I'm a Celebrity: Matt Hancock's constituents on first jungle appearance

After watching MP Matt Hancock's first day on I'm a Celebrity, his constituents share their opinions.

Jacob Stolworthy10 November 2022 20:20
1668110421

The countdown is on...

One hour to go!

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 20:00
1668109221

What would happen if Matt Hancock wins I’m a Celeb?

Stranger things have happened...

Jessie Thompson has devised a step-by-step plan for the widely mocked MP if he wins this season, from bagging an ASOS deal with help from Ekin-Su’s agent, to chatting with Rita Ora on his own podcast

What will happen if Matt Hancock actually wins I’m a Celeb?

Jessie Thompson has devised a step-by-step plan for the widely mocked MP if he wins this season of ‘I’m a Celebrity’, from bagging an ASOS deal with help from Ekin-Su’s agent, to chatting with Rita Ora on his own podcast

Annabel Nugent10 November 2022 19:40

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in