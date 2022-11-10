I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Matt Hancock squirms as he faces snakes, eels and a crocodile in water challenge
The former health secretary has officially arrived in the jungle – and not everyone is happy about it
Matt Hancock has finally made his debut on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
His arrival to the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooled the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.
Hosts Ant and Dec also wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.
The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.
Early frontrunner Olivia Atwood was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.
Earlier this week, it was Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Attwood (prior to her departure) who were tasked with completing the first Bushtucker trial. Viewers, however, were most impressed with Babatunde Aléshé who conquered his fear of heights in his trial the following day.
Tensions in the camp have already risen after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.
On Wednesday (9 November), viewers finally got a look at this year’s most anticipated arrival, Hancock, who entered the jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh.
The politician completed his first Bushtucker trial, with viewers already voting for him again to do a second on tonight’s episode (10 November).
Read live updates as Hancock and Walsh settle into their new home below...
Air hole or...?
There was a bit of playful miscommunication there as Ant and Dec joked about Hancock’s “air hole” during the challenge.
“What did you just call him?” said Ant, to which Dec replied: “I said, AIR hole.”
And the jokes keep coming...
As Hancock faces crocodiles and eels in the underwater challenge, Ant and Dec joke that he has probably got experience handling snakes in Westminster.
“Let’s have a laugh afterwards,” replied Hancock.
Of course, an ad break just as things get good...
Matt Hancock is about to do his second trial in 48 hours...
Boy George does face yoga
Hrmm... that’s a new one.
Matt Hancock talks conspiracies
The politician has firmly denied the conspiracy theory that suggested he and Bill Gates worked together to produce the Covid vaccine so that they could implant 5G chips in everyone... good to know.
Here we go!
And we’re off – if the teaser is anything to go by, we’re in for a drama-filled episode.
What happened to Kiosk Keith?
Matt Hancock might have finally arrived, but there’s one familiar face who is absent.
Why was Kiosk Keith fired from I’m a Celebrity?
Outback Shack employee left show in 2017 after 15 years
What Matt Hancock’s constituents have to say about his first appearance in the jungle
The verdict is in – ranging from undecided to downright unimpressed...
I'm a Celebrity: Matt Hancock's constituents on first jungle appearance
After watching MP Matt Hancock's first day on I'm a Celebrity, his constituents share their opinions.
The countdown is on...
One hour to go!
What would happen if Matt Hancock wins I’m a Celeb?
Stranger things have happened...
Jessie Thompson has devised a step-by-step plan for the widely mocked MP if he wins this season, from bagging an ASOS deal with help from Ekin-Su’s agent, to chatting with Rita Ora on his own podcast
What will happen if Matt Hancock actually wins I’m a Celeb?
Jessie Thompson has devised a step-by-step plan for the widely mocked MP if he wins this season of ‘I’m a Celebrity’, from bagging an ASOS deal with help from Ekin-Su’s agent, to chatting with Rita Ora on his own podcast
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
