Matt Hancock mocked by Ant and Dec on I’m a Celebrity after singing Ed Sheeran

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matt Hancock was ridiculed by I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec after singing an Ed Sheeran song during his series debut.

On Wednesday’s (9 November) episode of the celebrity reality show, Hancock made his first outing in the jungle along with comedian Seann Walsh.

While speaking with Walsh, Hancock asked him about the meaning behind his neck tattoo.

Follow along here for live I’m a Celebrity updates

After Walsh explained that it represented his favourite band Blink-182, he asked Hancock who his favourite musician was.

“Quite mainstream… I’m not going to put a tattoo of Ed Sheeran on my neck,” Hancock responded.

“Love him, yeah… and I’m from Suffolk as well.”

Matt Hancock and Ed Sheeran (Getty Images)

Hancock proceeded to sing Sheeran’s 2017 hit song “Perfect”.

“You between my arms… barefoot on the grass… don’t get me singing… listening to my favourite song…… What’s it called? ‘Perfect’? I love it.”

Later, Dec claimed Sheeran would be “gutted” to hear Hancock was a fan, while Ant burst into laughter.

The Independent has reached out to Sheeran’s representatives for comment.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.