Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec wasted no time in making a dig at comedian Seann Walsh during Wednesday’s (9 November) episode.

Walsh joined the show as a “bombshell” late addition alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock.

The comic was embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2018 when he was filmed kissing his Strictly Come Dancing coach Katya Jones while the pair were in pre-existing relationships.

“And we all know what happened the last time Seann was paired up with someone on a reality show…” Ant said before Dec added: “Let’s hope he doesn’t get off with Matt Hancock!”

Feigning anger, Ant grabbed Dec and told him: “Never ever say the words ‘get off with Matt Hancock!’ I can’t even say the words.”

Hancock was himself involved in a kissing scandal after a June 2021 leaked video showed he had breached social distancing restrictions by kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his Whitehall office.

Seann Walsh (left) and Ant and Dec (ITV)

Earlier this year, Walsh discussed the impact of the kiss during a conversation on Backstage With Katherine Ryan. “What you are thinking about is, ‘What have you done to someone?’” he said. “It’s one thing doing that privately and I don’t judge anyone, because everyone’s got their own backstory, lives or whatever. It was horrific. It was crazy.”

Walsh also said he is unable to watch Strictly after his experience, saying it “messes my head up”.

Elsewhere in the fourth episode of I’m a Celebrity, Loose Women star Charlene White grilled Hancock over his decision to join the show.

Follow along here for live I’m a Celebrity updates.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.