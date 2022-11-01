Matt Hancock has Tory whip suspended after joining I’m a Celebrity 2022 lineup

Matt Hancock has been stripped of the Tory whip after signing up to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former health secretary was a surprise extra name added to the list of confirmed campmates, who were announced on Monday.

Mr Hancock’s allies say he will use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.

Conservative Party chiefs have taken a dim view of his decision to take part in a reality TV show while parliament is sitting, saying the MPs decision is “serious enough” to warrant suspension.

