Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matt Hancock promises viewers will see him ‘warts and all’ in tonight’s I’m a Celebrity episode

‘When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me,’ he said

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 09 November 2022 08:27
Comments

I’m a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer

Matt Hancock says viewers will see him “warts and all” as he prepares to make his debut on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

In a short teaser clip on Tuesday night’s (8 November) episode, the former health secretary said he hoped to show “the real me”.

“This experience will be an adventure,” he said.

“When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

“People will see me warts and all, see the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias but I’m about to find out,” he added.

Recommended

Hancock’s involvement in the show was confirmed on social media with a post on the I’m a Celeb official Instagram page, to much controversy.

Following his decision to join the reality series, Hancock had the Tory whip suspended and came under fire from across the political divide for opting to sign up as a sitting MP at a time amid political turmoil in the UK.

Hancock has been given access to a laptop during his isolation, allowing him to continue working and to stay in touch with constituents.

This news comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show on “medical grounds” after just one day in the jungle.

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.

Attwood said “heartbroken is an understatement” after starting her journey home to the UK.

Recommended

Her early exit gives her one of the shortest stints in the camp, closely matched by that of EastEnders actor Elaine Lordan, who in 2005 dropped out after fainting twice within 24 hours of her arrival.

Follow live updates on the show via our I’m a Celebrity liveblog.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in