Matt Hancock promises viewers will see him ‘warts and all’ in tonight’s I’m a Celebrity episode
‘When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me,’ he said
I’m a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer
Matt Hancock says viewers will see him “warts and all” as he prepares to make his debut on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
In a short teaser clip on Tuesday night’s (8 November) episode, the former health secretary said he hoped to show “the real me”.
“This experience will be an adventure,” he said.
“When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.
“People will see me warts and all, see the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias but I’m about to find out,” he added.
Hancock’s involvement in the show was confirmed on social media with a post on the I’m a Celeb official Instagram page, to much controversy.
Following his decision to join the reality series, Hancock had the Tory whip suspended and came under fire from across the political divide for opting to sign up as a sitting MP at a time amid political turmoil in the UK.
Hancock has been given access to a laptop during his isolation, allowing him to continue working and to stay in touch with constituents.
This news comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show on “medical grounds” after just one day in the jungle.
ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.
Attwood said “heartbroken is an understatement” after starting her journey home to the UK.
Her early exit gives her one of the shortest stints in the camp, closely matched by that of EastEnders actor Elaine Lordan, who in 2005 dropped out after fainting twice within 24 hours of her arrival.
Follow live updates on the show via our I’m a Celebrity liveblog.
